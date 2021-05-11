Azerbaijani president, first lady express condolences to president of Tatarstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva expressed their condolences to the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.
"Dear Rustam Nurgaliyevich,
It is with deep sorrow that we received the news of the death of children and adults as a result of a shooting at the school No 175 in Kazan.
Sharing the grief of the irreparable loss, we express our sincere condolences to you, relatives and closed ones of those who died, and wish the injured soonest recovery," the letter said.
