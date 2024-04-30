President of EBRD to visit Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 30. The President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, will visit Uzbekistan from May 1 to 3, 2024, Trend reports.

According to EBRD, Odile Renaud-Basso will meet with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and hold bilateral meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjayev and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov.

The EBRD president will co-chair the second plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council. She will also address the third plenary session of the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

She will also talk about the importance of Uzbekistan’s privatization agenda, the country’s greater climate change resilience in view of increasing water and heat stress, and the need to further improve the country’s business environment through reforms. Odile Renaud-Basso will discuss the status of the public-private partnership investment program, the issues of inter-regional transport connectivity, and energy security.

At the same time, the EBRD is planning to sign several investment projects aimed at the development of sustainable transport connections and support for youth entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, the current loan portfolio of the EBRD projects in Uzbekistan has totaled 2.4 billion euros as of February 29, 2024. In particular, the EBRD's loan portfolio is calculated for the implementation of 85 projects.