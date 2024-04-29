As countries cut emissions, they should also go on helping out the poorest - Bill Gates

“COP28 significantly exceeded my expectations. Not only was it hosted very well, but the spirit of the businesses coming into it was also very impressive to me.

Gates noted that the world still needs education. Gates said he cannot overstate the impact that AI is going to have on every field of human endeavor, whether it's discovering new drugs for healthcare intervention, whether it's delivering medical advice, or whether it's giving every kid a personal tutor that talks to them in their language and not only understands the subject area but also understands their motivation and how to keep them engaged in a particular topic. The Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) is holding its 2024 Annual Meetings and Golden Jubilee in Riyadh from April 27–30, under the Royal Patronage of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. Among other topics, the meetings also featured a roundtable on COP29 with the participation of Azerbaijani government representatives. The annual meetings feature a series of side events with top-level panelists from government, international and regional organizations, the private sector, academia, and civil society. Ministers of Economy, Planning, and Finance from IsDB's 57 member countries are participating in the event, along with representatives of international and regional financial institutions, Islamic banks, private sector companies, national and international development finance institutions, international and regional organizations, NGOs, chambers of commerce and industry, and business councils. As the premier South-South multilateral development bank, the 2024 IsDB Group Annual Meetings and Golden Jubilee attract international and regional attention. The 2024 Annual Meetings are being held under the theme “Cherishing Our Past, Charting Our Future: Originality, Solidarity, and Prosperity," which marks IsDB’s 50 years of fostering socio-economic development in its member countries. “There was kind of a breakthrough in this area with Chat GPT less than two years ago. So, we are at the very earliest age for this,” he added. “So it's all still in this development framework. With climate being a headwind, that makes development even harder than if we didn't have that there. I don't think we're going to miss the goal by a dramatic amount. We need some of these innovations; we need to actually surprise people with how quickly we bring them into practice and how quickly we scale them up,” he said.

As we scale it up, we need to get the cost to come down. Sadly, we are not going to meet the most ambitious goals. And so at the same time, as we reduce emissions, which they call mitigation, we also have to continue to help out the poorest, not by diverting money away from the things we're doing but by thinking about health as even more important,” he said.