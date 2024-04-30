Azerbaijani gymnast performs almost perfectly - national team head coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov performed almost perfectly at the 2024 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics in Rimini; he is at the peak of his form at the moment, the head coach of the Azerbaijani National Team in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, Ruslan Irgashev, told reporters, Trend reports.

A member of the Azerbaijan national team in men's artistic gymnastics, Nikita Simonov, won a silver medal at the championship in the ring exercise program. The award was the first medal won at the European Championships in the history of Azerbaijan's men's artistic gymnastics.

"Nikita Simonov's sports career reached its pinnacle at the World Cup in Qatar and the European Championships in Rimini. These tournaments marked his finest performances yet, securing him a silver medal at the World Cup, followed by another silver at the European Championship. His dedication and flawless execution of his routines propelled him forward. At the European Championships, he even competed against the Olympic champion. While this represents Nikita's inaugural accolade from the European Championships, I believe it's just the beginning. Many more prestigious honors are likely to follow in his promising career," said the head coach.

Speaking about the national team's plans for the second half of the season, the head coach noted that Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov should rest, as they have had seven starts.

"Seven competitions can be quite demanding, necessitating a period of rest to regain strength. However, the young gymnasts are anticipated to participate in competitions both in May and September," he added.

To note, the 2024 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics in men's artistic gymnastics took place April 24-28 in Rimini, Italy.

