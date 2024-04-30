Paris to host 1st IEA - COP29 high-level dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The first "International Energy Agency (IEA) - COP29" high-level dialogue will be held in Paris on May 15, said Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director, Trend reports.

"Looking forward to hosting our 1st IEA-COP29 High-Level Dialogue on 15 May in Paris," he wrote on his page on X, following the meeting with COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev.

Birol once again reiterated IEA's support for countries on new Nationally Determined Contributions, as well as ensuring successful outcomes of COP29 in Baku this year.

Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The parties to the convention are 198 countries. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.