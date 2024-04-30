Kazakhstan reveals volume of gold bars sold in 1Q2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 30. Kazakhstan's second-tier banks and individual non-bank exchange offices sold 18,969 gold bars with a total weight of 816.4 kilograms from January through March 2024, Trend reports.

As noted by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the program for the sale and buyout of measured refined gold bars for the population (hereinafter referred to as the Program) was launched by the National Bank in 2017. In total, since the beginning of its operation, 170,543 gold bars with a total weight of 6.2 tons have been sold.

Gold bars are presented in five varieties: 5, 10, 20, 50, and 100 g. The most popular among buyers is the 10-gram bar. Its share of total sales is 25 percent—43,039 pieces. This is followed by 100 grams: 40,004 pieces (23 percent), 5 grams: 39,093 pieces (23 percent), 20 grams: 28,581 pieces (17 percent), and 50 grams: 19,826 pieces (12 percent).

The largest volumes of sales of measured gold bars in the first quarter of 2024 occurred in the following regions: Almaty (12,456 pieces, 66 percent), Shymkent (2,861 pieces, 15 percent), and Zhetysu (983 pieces, 5 percent).

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's second-tier banks and individual non-bank exchange offices sold 38,729 gold bars with a total weight of 1.6 tons from January through December 2023.