Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss issues regarding implementation of Black Sea Energy project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Georgia's First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Levan Davitashvili, in Tbilisi, where topics of discussion included setting up a joint venture for the Black Sea Energy project and a green energy corridor to transport green energy from Central Asia to Europe, Trend reports via the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed the significance of the Azerbaijan-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor (Black Sea Energy) project, along with measures taken by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary to advance the project. They also addressed the process of obtaining PCI/PMI status and matters regarding the fiber-optic component of the project.

"Parties advocated for expediting the project and discussed collaboration with international energy companies and financial institutions," the press release noted.

The sides expressed confidence in the forthcoming seventh ministerial meeting on green energy development and transmission in Tbilisi on May 15–16.

To note, the Black Sea Energy project aims to transport green electricity from future wind farms in the Caspian Sea to the EU via cable through Azerbaijan and Georgia, extending along the Black Sea bed to Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary. Further details regarding timing and costs will be clarified following the completion of a feasibility study by the end of 2024.

