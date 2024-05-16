Huawei Cloud TechWave Summit 2024: Innovative Cloud Solutions and Programs Launched to Accelerate Intelligence across Middle East and Central Asia

With the theme of "Accelerate Intelligence with Everything as a Service”, Huawei Cloud TechWave Summit 2024 was held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 15. At the event, a series of new launches, innovative cloud services, and programs were introduced by Huawei Cloud, such as Huawei Cloud AI Video Service Technical White Paper and the new release of Data-AI Convergence Ecosystem Alliance to accelerate the intelligent upgrade across governments and industries for Middle East and Central Asia.

Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia, delivered the opening speech at the event, reiterating Huawei Cloud’s commitment to accelerate digital transformation across the regions. He said, “Cloud is the key to the digital and intelligent era, and Huawei Cloud stands out with systematic innovation, vast industry-specific expertise, and a thriving digital ecosystem to accelerate your leap to intelligence and boost your business success.”

Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East & Central Asia, giving the opening speech

To achieve better economic growth and citizen livelihood, Azerbaijan developed its national digitalization strategy and innovation plan. Inara Valiyeva, the Chairperson of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency in Azerbaijan, shared in her opening speech, “Our vision of digitalization is to create a seamlessly integrated digital society where advanced technology enhances public services, boosts digital literacy, and fosters an innovation ecosystem, driving sustainable growth and improving quality of life for all citizens.”

Inara Valiyeva, the Chairperson of Innovation and Digital Development Agency, giving the opening speech

Huawei Cloud Stack – The Preferred Cloud for Intelligent Upgrade

Hu Yuhai, Vice President of Huawei Hybrid Cloud, shared that Huawei Cloud is now serving 30 regions with 88 availability zones (AZ), achieving a remarkable growth of 21.9%. In his keynote speech, Hu Yuhai announced the release of Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3 in the Middle East and Central Asia market. He said: "Huawei Cloud Stack provides trusted cloud infrastructure, innovative cloud capabilities, and rich industry know-how to help governments and enterprises dive into cloud, leap to intelligence, and unleash digital."

Hu Yuhai, Vice President of Huawei Hybrid Cloud, announcing the release of Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3 in Asia Pacific

Hu Yuhai also launched a white paper on the Vision of Diving into Cloud, showcasing how cloud services are changing the world. Concluding his keynote, he announced the Leap2Cloud initiative, which calls for government and enterprise customers and partners to bid farewell to legacy virtualization and embrace cloud-native, AI, and big data. Huawei Cloud is determined to fuel business growth with accelerated innovation and unleash more power from the cloud.

Building the Cloud Foundation for an Intelligent World

The world is entering a new era of intelligence, propelled by foundational models and AI-generated content (AIGC). Projections indicate that by 2026, over 80% of businesses will adopt AIGC in their operations, reshaping 70% of design and development processes. To accelerate intelligence, systematic innovation is required.

Tim Chen, Vice President of Product Management for Huawei Public Cloud, shared insights on building an AI-native cloud foundation with continuous innovations through ‘Cloud for AI’ and ‘AI for Industries’.

Under the ‘Cloud for AI’ strategy, Huawei Cloud has built products and solutions such as the distributed QingTian architecture, AI-native storage, GaussDB database, and the digital intelligence integration platform. These support deployment and use across clouds, networks, edges, and terminals and help customers in various industries build intelligent cloud infrastructure through systematic innovation.

‘AI for Industries’ aims to help bridge the gap between AI and industry needs through different industry models with Huawei Cloud’s Pangu Model—an open, decoupled three-layer architecture offering a powerful foundation for a vast range of models and applications.

Chen said, “Huawei Cloud adheres to the principles of ‘Cloud for AI, AI for Industries’, and builds intelligent cloud bases through systematic innovation, helping enterprises lead in the large model era.”

Tim Chen, Vice President of Product Management for Huawei Public Cloud, giving a speech

At the summit, Li Wei, Deputy Director of EI Services at Huawei Cloud, launched the Huawei Cloud AI Video Service Technical White Paper detailing the trend of AI meets Video and how Huawei's AI video service and solutions can help governments and enterprises improve efficiency through intelligent video applications. Li Wei shared, “The more you use Pangu large pre-trained models, the better it gets. AI video service powered by Pangu enables cameras to speak.”

Li Wei, Vice President of EI Services at Huawei Cloud, giving a speech

At the Huawei Cloud TechWave Summit 2024, Huawei Cloud, together with partners - Percent, Iflytek, Dyna.ai, Neuxnet, 51WORLD, HCL, 863soft, and many others - launched the Data-AI Convergence Ecosystem Alliance, to foster a dynamic ecosystem that leverages the power of cloud computing and AI technologies to address complex challenges and unlock new opportunities across industries.

Huawei Cloud together with partners launching the Data-AI Convergence Ecosystem Alliance

