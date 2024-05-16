ADB hopes new country strategy for Uzbekistan to be approved this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is now preparing a new Country Partnership Strategy for Uzbekistan, Lyaziza Sabyrova, Regional Head, Regional Cooperation and Integration of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Central and West Asia Department (CWRD), said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"We hope it will be approved this year. This is a five-year strategy until 2028. The strategy aligns with the government priorities of Uzbekistan. It puts great focus on green transition. Uzbekistan’s government is very serious about green transition, as they understand its importance. They understand that they need to make good investments in green transition and formulate good policies. For now, the preparation of the Country Partnership Strategy is still ongoing. But the few emerging areas where we will be providing support for the next five years are precisely green transition, private sector development, human capital development, and competitiveness of the private sector," she said.

Sabyrova went on to add that gas is a major product of Uzbekistan.

"We are also looking at it regionally. Because whenever we talk about energy security, it's always a regional matter. In the past, we invested quite a lot in the energy sector of Uzbekistan. One of them is the Talimarjan power station project, which has been completed and had good results, including a reduction in carbon emissions. Uzbekistan is the second largest borrower in ADB’s Central and West Asia Department," she concluded.

