BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Delighted to co-chair with COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev the 1st COP29-IEA High-Level Energy Transition Dialogue, at IEA HQ, said IEA Director General Fatih Birol, Trend reports.

“Thank you to energy and climate leaders from around the world for the excellent discussion as we work to ensure ambitious outcomes in Baku,” he wrote on his page on X.

Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The parties to the convention are 198 countries. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.