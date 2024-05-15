Assassination plot threatens life of Slovak PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. After being assassinated in the town of Gandlova, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico suffered many wounds and is currently in a life-threatening situation, according to the prime minister's Facebook page, Trend reports via foreign media.

"The assassination attempt against Fico was made today. He received several gunshot wounds and is now in a life-threatening condition," the post said.

To note, Fico has been the Prime Minister of Slovakia since 2023.

