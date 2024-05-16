Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 16, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 33 currency prices grew while five fell compared to May 15.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,605 rials. On May 15, one euro was 45,436 rials.

Currency Rial on May 15 Rial on May 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,154 52,870 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,448 46,323 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,926 3,879 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,918 3,882 1 Danish krone DKK 6,112 6,090 1 Indian rupee INR 504 503 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,624 136,593 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,092 15,100 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,087 26,837 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,378 5,377 1 Omani rial OMR 109,124 109,122 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,849 30,765 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,621 25,344 1 South African rand ZAR 2,293 2,280 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,304 1,302 1 Russian ruble RUB 461 461 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,021 27,816 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,189 31,059 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 35,872 35,902 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,392 1,394 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,435 31,421 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,643 8,609 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,818 5,807 100 Thai baths THB 115,370 114,741 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,913 8,891 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,937 30,740 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,605 45,436 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,496 9,525 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,561 15,559 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,633 2,609 1 Afghan afghani AFN 582 581 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,845 12,844 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,689 24,689 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,113 72,763 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,860 3,851 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is the name given to the CBI's announcement of the exchange rate to banks and exchange offices. Under this system, one euro was equivalent to 487,203 rials and one dollar to 448,689 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 454,905 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,944 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 586,000–589,000 rials, while one euro is about 637,000–640,000 rials.

