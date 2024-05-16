Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 16

Business Materials 16 May 2024 10:18 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 16, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 33 currency prices grew while five fell compared to May 15.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,605 rials. On May 15, one euro was 45,436 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 15

Rial on May 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,154

52,870

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,448

46,323

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,926

3,879

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,918

3,882

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,112

6,090

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

503

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,624

136,593

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,092

15,100

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,087

26,837

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,378

5,377

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,124

109,122

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,849

30,765

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,621

25,344

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,293

2,280

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,304

1,302

1 Russian ruble

RUB

461

461

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,021

27,816

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,189

31,059

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

35,872

35,902

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,392

1,394

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,435

31,421

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,643

8,609

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,818

5,807

100 Thai baths

THB

115,370

114,741

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,913

8,891

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,937

30,740

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,605

45,436

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,496

9,525

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,561

15,559

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,633

2,609

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

582

581

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,845

12,844

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,689

24,689

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,113

72,763

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,860

3,851

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is the name given to the CBI's announcement of the exchange rate to banks and exchange offices. Under this system, one euro was equivalent to 487,203 rials and one dollar to 448,689 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 454,905 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,944 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 586,000–589,000 rials, while one euro is about 637,000–640,000 rials.

