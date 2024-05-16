Azerbaijan reports decrease in country's overall water resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan's water resources decreased by nearly 15 percent, Akbar Asgarov from the country's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said at the Climate and Water Summit at ADA University on May 16, Trend reports.

Asgarov pointed out that climate change is a serious concern for the world community, emphasizing its extremely negative impact on water resources.

“Observations are being carried out on the country’s water bodies. We are witnessing the consequences of global warming in this area. Namely, this is the reason for a reduction in Azerbaijan’s water resources by about 15 percent,” the official explained.

Moreover, Asgarov named the holding of COP29 in Azerbaijan this year as an important event.

“COP29 will host extensive discussions on managing the challenges we may face on our path to a green planet and a healthy future,” he added.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel