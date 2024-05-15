Tolerance and multicultural values represent norms of democratic coexistence in Azerbaijani society - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of different civilizations, has never experienced discrimination and conflict based on ethnicity and religion, and has historically had progressive national, cultural, and religious relations based on mutual trust and respect, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his letter to the participants of the Global Dialogue Forum organized by the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) in Lisbon, Trend reports.

“Tolerance and multicultural values represent norms of democratic coexistence in Azerbaijani society. High-profile events such as the traditional World Intercultural Dialogue Forum, the International Humanitarian Forum, and the Summit of World Religious Leaders held in Baku have played an important role in the development of intercultural relations. We believe that ethnic and cultural diversity is not a dividing line but rather a unique asset that serves harmonious development among nations,” the head of state added.