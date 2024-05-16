Baku Initiative Group and French colonies' independence movements issue statement in support of New Caledonia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Baku Initiative Group and 14 political movements fighting for independence in the last French colonies - Kanak of New Caledonia, Maohi Nui of French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Corsica - have issued a joint statement, Trend reports.

The statement denounces the French government's coercive tactics in illegally altering New Caledonia's electoral rules to expand its influence, pledging full support for the Kanak people in their rightful quest for independence.

It highlights the French government's blame for the current crisis in New Caledonia, citing recent events such as the arrest of approximately 150 individuals and the deaths of three people.

“The French state's deliberate actions, while presenting itself as a beacon of human rights but simultaneously infringing upon the Kanak people's right to self-determination by expanding the electorate to keep them a minority in their own homeland, exacerbate the current situation,” the statement emphasizes.

At the same time, the undersigned movements urge France to abandon its colonial policies and allow the Kanak people to determine their own fate, while urging the international community not to ignore this reprehensible colonial practice that has marginalized the Kanak people.

The signatories call for the convening of the UN Security Council to denounce France's breach of international law.

