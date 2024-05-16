BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The riots in New Caledonia prove the failure of the French neo-colonial policy, an article published by Paris-based La Gazette du Caucase online newspaper reads, Trend reports.

The material's authors highlight that the peoples of Africa and Asia, suffering from French neo-colonialism, have found substantial support from Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan, which was then the Non-Aligned Movement's chair, founded the Baku Initiative Group in July 2023 to eradicate colonialism entirely. This group is dedicated to backing peoples advocating for autonomy or independence from their sovereign state and advocating for their inclusion on the UN's list of territories to be decolonized, which already includes French Polynesia and New Caledonia. France, possessing the largest number of territories outside its mainland, naturally stands at the forefront of this initiative," the article underscores.

Additionally, the authors point out France's considerable displeasure with the growing closeness between the peoples of its former colonies and Baku. They note France's past active support for Armenian separatists in Karabakh, a stance contradicting four UN resolutions signed by France itself.

"When one hand is unaware of the other's actions... This support now holds little relevance against the backdrop of agreements brokered between Azerbaijan and Armenia without French involvement.

Control over energy resources has historically empowered Europe. However, the required resources for new industries now lie beyond the West: in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Colonized by the West, the peoples of these regions are undergoing a process of liberation. While the West may harbor nostalgia for its former dominance, a new world is emerging where these peoples refuse to be viewed as subjects of a declining West. Unintentionally, the West hastens its decline by failing to cultivate these peoples as allies and equal partners, thereby fostering adversaries in an unwinnable economic, cultural, and military conflict. This approach, riddled with discriminatory and sometimes genocidal policies, only accelerates the West's demise from within. France is lagging behind the tide of history—a lamentable fate for the nation," the article concludes.

