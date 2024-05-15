Huawei launches Xinghe Intelligent Network for digital growth in Middle East and Central Asia at Tech Carnival and Partner Summit 2024 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Huawei Tech Carnival and Partner Summit 2024 for the Middle East and Central Asia region started in Baku, Azerbaijan this year, Trend reports.

Focusing on business, industries, and ecosystems, the event carefully addresses the opportunities and challenges faced by industries as they develop, as well as outlines a new course of development.

This summit is not just another industry event; it is a grandiose event that resonates throughout the Middle East and Central Asia region. Being the largest of its kind in Middle East and Central Asia the event draw a massive audience and received praises from partners and customers. This event is significant because it represents a convergence of innovation, technology, and collaboration to influence the future of the digital landscape in the region.

At the Huawei Tech Carnival and Partner Summit 2024, Huawei unveiled its Xinghe Intelligent Network products and solutions that span all scenarios, including campus networks, wide area networks (WANs), data center networks (DCNs), and network security, as well as commercial and distribution business. These purpose-built offerings and insights empower customers to seize new opportunities for intelligent development and maximize digital-intelligent productivity.

Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East & Central Asia

The opening speech of the Tech Carnival and Partner Summit 2024, with the theme " Jointly Building a Digital and Intelligent Middle East & Central Asia," was given by Steven Yi, President of Huawei for the Middle East and Central Asia.

"Huawei aims to accelerate the intelligent digital transformation in the MECA, leveraging advanced full-stack technology in connectivity, IT, AI, and cloud services, together with deep industry expertise and robust partnerships, we are committed to establishing the region as a centre of innovation and enduring success in this transformative era," he said.

Allahveran Ismayilov, Deputy Head of the Special Communications and Information Security State Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of cybersecurity, highlighting various national challenges such as cyber threats and critical infrastructure protection.

"To ensure that advancements in technology, digitalization, cybersecurity, and the application of artificial intelligence become integral parts of our daily lives, we are actively pursuing a range of initiatives designed to harness the full potential of ICT technologies. Furthermore, in addressing various national cybersecurity challenges including network threats, critical infrastructure protection, data protection, and privacy breaches, we are enhancing collaboration with partners such as Huawei and others, to build more sustainable digital infrastructure," he added.

David Shi, Vice President of Huawei ICT Marketing & Solution Sales, spoke on Huawei's commitment to continuously accelerate digital and intelligent transformation in this region, driving the economic growth to a new height, thorugh its key role as an "Accelerator" for the intelligent economy by developing scenario-based industry solutions, and building the "highway" of the intelligent economy through leading ICT infrastructure, together with its enriched partner and ecosystem with more and more "Fellow Travelers".

Following the opening ceremony, the Huawei Network Summit commenced its proceedings.

Yang Chaobin, Director of ICT Products and Solutions at Huawei, emphasized the importance of collaboration for advancing intelligence development during the summit. He highlighted that working together is essential for accelerating progress towards a smarter world. Additionally, he reaffirmed Huawei's commitment to network technology innovation and collaboration with customers and partners to construct a Net5.5G-based network infrastructure capable of empowering all industries with intelligence.

Towards the event's end, Huawei showcased its innovative Xinghe Intelligent Network solutions, exploring current trends such as campus networks, wide area networks (WANs), data center networks (DCNs), network security, and the business dynamics of commercial and distribution.

Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, expanded on the company's vision during his address.

"Intelligent transformation is accelerating across all industries, as networks develop toward complete intelligence. In response, we are building a network foundation for the intelligent era by completely modernizing our data communication solutions from Intelligent Cloud-Network to Xinghe Intelligent Network based on Net5.5G," he affirmed.

Certainly, there is great potential for industrial intelligence in Azerbaijan to accelerate with the continued development of intelligent technologies, including Huawei's Xinghe Intelligent Network. Firstly, Azerbaijani enterprises can improve operational efficiency and streamline procedures by utilizing the capabilities of the Xinghe Intelligent Network. This can boost overall growth and competitiveness by resulting in higher productivity and cost savings.

Moreover, the implementation of the Xinghe Intelligent Network can facilitate the integration of smart manufacturing practices, enabling industries to adopt automation, data analytics, and predictive maintenance. This not only streamlines operations but also empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions, fostering innovation and agility in response to market demands.

Furthermore, the utilization of the Xinghe Intelligent Network can pave the way for collaborative ecosystems and partnerships within the industrial landscape of Azerbaijan.

Established in 1987, Huawei has evolved into a premier global provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.