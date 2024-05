BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his official X account vehemently condemning the attempted assassination of Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico, Trend reports.

“The attempted assassination of Prime Minister Robert Fico has deeply shocked me. I strongly condemn this attack. We stand with Prime Minister Robert Fico, his family, and the people of Slovakia. I wish him a swift recovery,” the post said.