Summit of world religious leaders within framework of COP29 will once again confirm importance of solidarity of politicians and religious figures - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. I am sure that the summit of world religious leaders scheduled for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to be held in Azerbaijan in November this year, will once again confirm the importance of the solidarity of politicians and religious figures in addressing the problems of global climate change, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his letter to the participants of the Global Dialogue Forum organized by the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) in Lisbon.

“Currently, the geostrategic contradictions occurring in different regions of our planet and in different geographies show that the international security architecture is changing. This requires new approaches to bilateral and multilateral relations. Modern challenges have exposed the need to correctly define the role of religion in public life and international relations, prevent the use of religion for political purposes, and strengthen cooperation between civilizations,” the head of state added.