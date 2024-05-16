How many buildings to include third residential complex in Azerbaijan's Shusha? (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 16. The construction of 17 residential buildings is envisaged within the framework of the project for the third residential complex in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

This was announced during media representatives' visit to Shusha, where the third residential complex will be built, the foundation of which was laid by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev a few days ago.

In total, the complex will have 487 apartments.

The design work has been completed, and the construction work is scheduled to begin this summer.

To note, following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Recently, a permanent settlement in Shusha city has been provided for 58 families, i.e., 224 people, in the first residential complex, while construction of the second one continues.

