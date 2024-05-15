Azerbaijan stretches out detention time of Armenian separatists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijan prolonged the detention of Arayik Harutyunyan and other Armenian separatists, Trend reports.

The petitions from the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan were reviewed regarding the former so-called "presidents" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, and former so-called "foreign minister" David Babayan, who were detained by Azerbaijani law enforcement. Additionally, the cases of former so-called "chairman of the parliament" Davit Ishkhanyan and generals Leva Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan, also arrested by Azerbaijani authorities, were considered for extending the chosen preventive measures against them.

The petitions were reviewed by the Binagadi District Court.

The court satisfied the petitions and extended the term of arrest for each of them for another five months.

To note, a total of 15 members of the separatist regime are under prosecution in a criminal case investigated by a joint team from the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Security Service. Over the years, the Prosecutor General's Office initiated criminal cases against these individuals, who were subsequently placed on the international wanted list. Following last year's anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh, law enforcement agencies apprehended and brought to Baku former so-called "presidents" Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, and former so-called "foreign minister" David Babayan, so-called "chairman of the parliament" Davit Ishkhanyan, and generals Leva Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan, and former so-called "State Minister" Ruben Vardanyan.

At present, these separatists are incarcerated at the State Security Service of Azerbaijan's detention center on charges ranging from crimes against humanity and war crimes to terrorism and the funding of terrorism as well as murder and the unlawful formation of armed formations.

Regarding Arkadi Ghukasyan, who remains under investigation by the State Security Service, the Binagadi District Court has ruled to extend his arrest for another 5 months.