Governor-General of Tuvalu, Prime Minister of Tonga, Foreign Minister of Commonwealth of Bahamas adopt Baku Communique

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Governor-General of Tuvalu, Prime Minister of Tonga, Foreign Minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas adopt Baku Communique, Trend reports.

On May 13, Tofiga Falani, Governor-General of Tuvalu, Siaosi ‘Ofakivahafolau Sovaleni Hu’akavameiliku, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga, and Frederick Audley Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, visited Azerbaijan to deliberate on the global climate as well as the COP29 priorities of these countries. Received by President Ilham Aliyev, the delegation congratulated Azerbaijan on assuming the COP29 presidency, expressing their support for the country in this honorable and responsible role.

Following the meeting, the top officials of the three states most affected by climate change due to their geographical location issued the Baku communique.

The communique extends gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his attentiveness within the framework of the COP29 Presidency to the challenges encountered by small island developing states. It expresses confidence that COP29 will serve as an inclusive, transparent, and neutral platform.

The communique underlined the adverse impacts of climate change, which affect livelihoods, security, and well-being of people and the ecosystem and impede progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and objectives of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

“We emphasize the importance of strengthening peace, relief, and recovery aiming at increased climate resilience and welcome an inclusive approach by the COP29 Presidency on these matters,” the statement reads.

The communique commended the cooperation and dialogue between the small island states, whose existential threat is increasingly threatened by global warming and COP29. It also made a call for increasing resilience to climate change, taking urgent global action, and strengthening solidarity.

