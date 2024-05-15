Condition of Slovakian PM stabilized

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has stabilized, TA3 TV channel said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the operation was successful, the prime minister is conscious.

It is also noted that he is already communicating with others.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico was shot several times after he left the building where the Cabinet meeting was taking place. The wounded prime minister was taken to hospital. The shooter has been detained.