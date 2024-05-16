British Chamber of Commerce Unveil the Winner of the Prestigious Robin Bennett Award (PHOTO)

The British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (BCCA) has announced the winner of this year's prestigious Robin Bennett Award. The award recognizes exceptional efforts in strengthening business relations between Azerbaijan and the UK. This year, the honor has been bestowed upon Turgay Teymurov, Assurance Partner at EY Azerbaijan.

During the award presentation, BCCA Chairman John Paterson OBE remarked, "I am thrilled that we have continued to honour individuals over the years who have made significant contributions to business and community development. This year's award goes to someone who has served on the Board of the British Business Group for over a decade, contributing significantly to the enhancement of business relations between Azerbaijan and the UK. His efforts have been pivotal in the successful transition of the BBG to the British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan."

Upon accepting the award, Turgay Teymurov expressed his gratitude to the BCCA Board, saying, "I would like to extend my sincere thanks to John Paterson OBE and all the Board members for honoring me with this significant award. I am more than happy to advocate for the business communities of Azerbaijan and the UK and to provide broader support to the business climate of our countries. At EY, we are committed to building what we call a 'better working world.' I firmly believe that our continued efforts will make Azerbaijan even more attractive to foreign investors, including British companies and entrepreneurs."

About the Robin Bennett Award

The Robin Bennett Award was established in memory of Robin Bennett (1942-2011), a Partner at EY Azerbaijan and one of the founders of the British Business Group (BBG). The award continues to honor his legacy by recognizing those who significantly contribute to the business relationship between the UK and Azerbaijan.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, consulting, strategy and transactions, and tax services. The insights and quality services that EY delivers helps build trust and confidence in the capital markets and economies around the world. EY develops outstanding leaders who team to deliver on its promises to all its stakeholders. In doing so, EY plays a critical role in building a better working world for its people, its clients, and the communities.