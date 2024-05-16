Fintex Summit 2024 in Baku holds award ceremony for sponsors and partners (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. An award ceremony for sponsors and partners of the summit was held in Baku during the Fintex Summit 2024, Trend reports.

Visa, the summit's global sponsor, was honored alongside representatives from other sponsors and partners, including various banks and organizations.

This year's summit is dedicated to "New Trends in Banking and Finance Ecosystem: Innovative Solutions, FinTech, and Security."

The summit started on May 15 and will end today.

During the initial day of the summit, discussions revolved around digitalization processes in Azerbaijan, the payment industry's future, artificial intelligence implementation, the advancement of cashless transactions, fintech sector growth in the region, and digital currency utilization.

