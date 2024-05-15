Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani SOCAR, Russian Tatneft sign new cooperation roadmap (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 15 May 2024 23:05 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani SOCAR, Russian Tatneft sign new cooperation roadmap (PHOTO)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Tatneft PJSC signed a new roadmap for cooperation in Kazan, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

“Within the framework of the XV International Economic Forum “Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024” we held a fruitful meeting with the General Director of Tatneft Nail Maganov. During the meeting, a new roadmap for cooperation was signed and an exchange of views took place on various issues of mutual interest,” - he wrote.

