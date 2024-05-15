GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 int'l conference kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The international GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 conference has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The event will last two days. Azercell is the conference's general sponsor, while the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan supports it.

The event will gather leading experts, regulators, heads of mobile operators, IT corporations from across the region, high-ranking politicians, and other participants.

The first day of the conference will focus on discussing digital opportunities and accelerating the ongoing digital transformation in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and neighboring regions. Key topics will include the role of generative artificial intelligence and digital DNA.

Furthermore, there will be a focus on the connection between the fight against climate change and digitization processes as COP29 draws near.

Among the speakers at the event will be Azercell CEO Zarina Zeynalova, GSMA Chief Regulatory Officer John Giusti, GSMA Russia and CIS Strategic Engagement Director Tair Ismailov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan Samir Mammadov, Chairperson of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of Azerbaijan Inara Valiyeva, and others.

To note, Baku is hosting the M360 Eurasia conference for the second time. The previous event attracted representatives from more than 29 countries.

