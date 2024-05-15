European MP visits Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. European Parliament member Javier Nart, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited Shusha city on May 15, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The European Parliament member who arrived in Shusha city was informed about the history of the city, its condition during the occupation, construction works carried out in Shusha under the direct control of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, restoration of historical monuments in the city, planned measures, and the and the beginning of the process of returning residents to their native city.

Javier Nart visited the administrative building of the representative office, the town square, the Vagif Mausoleum, Jidir Duzu, and the fortress walls of the city. He was informed that heroic servicemen of the Azerbaijani army liberated Shusha from occupation at the cost of their lives and blood. Nowadays, Jidir Duzu, as before the occupation, has become a place of grandiose events.

The European Parliament member was accompanied by the head of the delegation of the European Union-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Tural Ganjaliyev, and other officials.

