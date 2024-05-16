Uzbekistan discloses trade turnover volume with Italy for 1Q2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 16. Trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Italy amounted to $114 million from January through March 2024, Trend reports.

According to the data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure has decreased by 0.44 percent year-on-year ($114.5 million in January–March 2023).

Italy ranked 18th among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan.

The volume of exports to Italy amounted to $11.3 million, while the imports to Uzbekistan reached $102.7 million from January through March 2024.

Uzbekistan-Italy commercial turnover in January–February 2024 was $80.5 million . January-February 2023 had a 15.8 percent growth from the same period of the previous year ($69.5 million).

The volume of exports amounted to $7.9 million, while imports reached $72.6 million during this period.