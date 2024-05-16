Almaty forum explores Middle Corridor development prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) was among the topics discussed at the 13th Central Asian Trade Forum, themed "Trade Integration: Reaching Global Level" held in Almaty on May 14–15, Trend reports via the TITR International Association.

"At the forum, special attention was paid to optimizing cargo transportation processes and logistics in the region, including the TITR. The Secretary General of the TITR International Association, Gaidar Abdikerimov, presented current information about the TITR route and the prospects for developing this Middle Corridor," the association's statement said.

Abdikerimov participated in discussions on optimizing supply chains, cross-border cargo transportation, and logistics management.

To note, the TITR has been developing since 2014, and the international association of the same name was established in 2016.

The corridor's goal is to ensure the efficient delivery of goods from China, Kazakhstan, and Central Asian countries to Europe and back.

In 2023, 2.76 million tons of cargo were transported via the TITR, with a forecast of 4.2 million tons for 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel