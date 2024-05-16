Azerbaijan's location amid East-West transport corridor boosts its strategic value - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan's location amid the East-West transport corridor boosts its strategic value on the background of dynamic regional processes, the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said at an event dedicated to Europe Day on May 15, Trend reports.

“One of the important elements of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union is the activities carried out in the field of transport links,” he explained.

The minister pointed out that the creation of the Baku port and the Alat free economic zone made Azerbaijan one of the leading partners in the fields of energy and transport.

“We are currently continuing our cooperation on the implementation of the East-West transport corridor,” Amrullayev also said.

He added that Azerbaijan and the European Union continue to actively develop cooperation to include Azerbaijan’s transport lines in the Trans-European Transport Network.

To note, the East-West transport corridor, or Trans Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), is intended for the growth of freight traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to EU countries and vice versa.

