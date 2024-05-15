As COP29 host nation, Azerbaijan plays global role against climate change - EU ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijan plays a globally significant role in the climate change fight as the host country of COP29, EU Ambassador Peter Michalko said at an event dedicated to Europe Day, Trend reports.

Speaking about the country hosting such a significant event as COP29, he noted that it also demonstrates the great respect of the international community for Azerbaijan and its actions in the field of green energy.

Michalko emphasized that Azerbaijan and the EU, which is a global leader in climate action, can use this event to better care for the environment and the future of the planet.

"We welcome Azerbaijan's commitment to developing the potential of renewable energy sources, which is an important part of the country's plan to reduce greenhouse gas and methane emissions," added the ambassador.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

