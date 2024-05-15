Azerbaijan comes out with its next trade house in China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Azerbaijan Trade House has opened in Nanjing city with the support of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via AZPROMO.

The opening ceremony, attended by Ambassador of Azerbaijan to China Bunyad Huseynov, Deputy Secretary-General of the People's Government of Nanjing Chen Yumin, Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in China Teymur Nadiroghlu, and other officials, stressed high-level trade and economic cooperation and expanding trade turnover between the two nations.

"This business partnership led to the May 15 start of operations of the 6th Azerbaijan Trade House in China," AZPROMO said.

The 340-square-meter Azerbaijan Trade House in Nanjing displayed 60 products, including carpets, wine, vodka, brandy, fruit juices, pickles, and candies, where retail and wholesale sales of products will be carried out.

In addition, product tastings will be regularly organized in the trade house.

"The Trade House will showcase Azerbaijani-made items and provide information about our country's commercial, investment, transportation, and tourism potential," AZPROMO added.

To note, China hosts Azerbaijani trade houses in Qingdao, Zhangjiajie, Xi'an, Chengdu, and Beijing, four trade divisions in Shanghai, Harbin, Jinan, and Wuhan, as well as three wine houses in Urumqi and Shanghai.

