UN official urges to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by 43 percent until 2030 compared to 2019, Head of the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Kanako Mabuchi said at the "Climate and Water Summit: Towards COP29" on May 16, Trend reports.

“The next few years will largely determine whether we can limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees and stay within this limit,” she emphasized.

The UN representative mentioned that gas emissions should already peak by 2025.

“The UAE Consensus, which was adopted at COP28 in Dubai, calls on all countries to divest from fossil fuels to achieve net zero and calls on them to introduce nationally targeted contributions for the entire economy,” added Mabuchi.

To note, the "Climate and Water Summit: Towards COP29" has taken place at ADA University in Baku.

The event was attended by governmental institutions, academia, international organizations, and private experts.

Representatives from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, ADA University, FAO, and the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, the COP29 Chief Operations Officer, Türkiye’s Sustainable Future Commission Chairman, and Aqualink’s director general delivered speeches at the summit.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel