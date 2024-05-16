UN expects significant results from COP29 chaired by Azerbaijan - resident coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The UN expects significant results from COP29 chaired by Azerbaijan, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said during a panel at the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 conference, Trend reports.

"The expectations for COP29 are immense. They encompass the establishment of a new collective financial target for the 195 participating countries and the adoption of transparency reports showcasing progress in curbing greenhouse gas emissions," she stressed.

She highlighted that COP29, in collaboration with the government, private sector, and scientific community, will enable Azerbaijan to bolster its climate ambitions and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

"It's imperative to ensure the implementation of agreements forged at COP28 and recognize that COP is a continuous process spanning multiple sessions chaired by different countries, including the preceding COP28, forthcoming COP29, and COP30," Andreeva added.

To note, the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 international conference is taking place in Baku, spanning from May 15 through May 16. Azercell serves as the general sponsor of the conference, with support from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan. This event gathers leading experts, regulators, heads of mobile operators, IT corporations, high-ranking politicians, and other participants. Baku is hosting the M360 Eurasia conference for the second time.

