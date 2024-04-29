European Commission Director General to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. European Commission Director General for Neighbourhood & Enlargement Negotiations, Gert Jan Koopman, is expected to visit Azerbaijan on May 3-4, Trend reports.

He plans to discuss EU-Azerbaijan cooperation, including regional connectivity and renewable energy in the run-up to the COP29 climate change conference.

The director general will also launch, together with representatives of EU Member States, a Team Europe initiative on mine action in Azerbaijan to help address issues such as capacity building, mine risk education, and victim support building.

Together with the EIB, the Director General will also launch –EU support to improve the financial inclusion of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

Meanwhile, Gert Jan Koopman will also be traveling to Armenia and Georgia as part of his visit to the South Caucasus.