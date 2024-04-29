Turkish gov’t ready to support further development of Islamic finance - Mehmet Şimşek

“But as far as our policies are concerned, of course, we see interest in diversifying because Islamic finance has its own unique peculiarities, and therefore, we see benefits in enhancing the financing mix. Further progress, I think, requires institutional effort, and if there's anything we can do to help in terms of regulations and others, certainly we will support it,” Şimşek concluded. The 2024 Annual Meetings are being held under the theme “Cherishing Our Past, Charting Our Future: Originality, Solidarity, and Prosperity," which marks IsDB’s 50 years of fostering socio-economic development in its member countries. As the premier South-South multilateral development bank, the 2024 IsDB Group Annual Meetings and Golden Jubilee attract international and regional attention. Ministers of Economy, Planning, and Finance from IsDB's 57 member countries are participating in the event, along with representatives of international and regional financial institutions, Islamic banks, private sector companies, national and international development finance institutions, international and regional organizations, NGOs, chambers of commerce and industry, and business councils. The annual meetings feature a series of side events with top-level panelists from government, international and regional organizations, the private sector, academia, and civil society. Among other topics, the meetings also featured a roundtable on COP29 with the participation of Azerbaijani government representatives. The Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) is holding its 2024 Annual Meetings and Golden Jubilee in Riyadh from April 27–30, under the Royal Patronage of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

“Of course, we work closely to enhance the products on offer to enhance the credibility of those institutions. So, it is demand-driven. Yes, supply matters. But I think, as far as the government is concerned and as far as the regulatory environment is concerned, we have tried our best so far. So it's a matter of those financial institutions developing additional products, promoting those products, and convincing society that they have better service products,” Şimşek explained.