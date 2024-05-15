Visa considers Azerbaijan strategic market - regional manager

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Visa considers Azerbaijan a strategic market, Senior Director and Regional Manager of Visa in Azerbaijan Nurlan Hajiyev said at the Fintech Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

"Visa recognizes Azerbaijan's strategic importance, considering it a key market. Azerbaijan is already leading in certain applied technologies, with several projects successfully implemented here," he noted.

Hajiyev emphasized that Visa is a global leader in digital payments, facilitating 212 billion transactions across 260 currencies.

"Visa consistently ventures into new directions, introducing innovations," he added.

To note, Baku is hosting Fintech Summit 2024, themed "New Trends in Banking and Finance Ecosystem: Innovative Solutions, FinTech, and Security," scheduled to take place on May 15–16.

