Kapital Bank customers use payment cards more frequently- chief management of marketing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Kapital Bank customers use payment cards more frequently, leader of the Birbank Tribe at Chief Management of Marketing at Kapital Bank Zakir Khanmammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the panel session "Digital Azerbaijan: the future of the payment industry" at the fintech summit in Baku.

"Observations of recent years indicate that the number of transactions per capita has increased dramatically. If previously the card was remembered only for large purchases, now people have started to use it more often. Whereas in 2022, a customer accounted for 2-3 transfers, this number is now equal to 12–13 transfers. People already trust the bank with even a small cash flow," he said.

According to him, tokenization has been a welcome novelty for customers.

"About 30 percent of our turnover comes from tokens. A certain habit is formed in the customer. I can say that the number of payments will increase in the future," he added.

To note, Baku is hosting Fintech Summit 2024, titled "New Trends in Banking and Financial Ecosystem: Innovative Solutions, Fintech, and Security," on May 15–16, 2024.

