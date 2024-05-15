More than hundred Azerbaijani state institutions switch to cloud system - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. More than a hundred state institutions in Azerbaijan have switched to the cloud system, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan Samir Mammadov said at the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 conference in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that digitalization contributes to Azerbaijan's economic development.

“Azerbaijan prioritizes digitalization, underscored by the development of a digital strategy. We aim to ensure internet access for every household, with plans to extend coverage to all regions, particularly remote areas, by 2024.

In terms of mobile communications, Azercell has shown excellent network performance, enhancing internet quality through the installation of over 300 bases.

Additionally, we are transitioning state institutions to cloud systems, with over a hundred institutions already storing data in them,” he added.

To note, the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 international conference is taking place in Baku, spanning from May 15 through May 16. This event gathers leading experts, regulators, heads of mobile operators, IT corporations, high-ranking politicians, and other participants. Baku is hosting the M360 Eurasia conference for the second time.

