Financial sector rapidly embraces technological innovations - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The financial sector is rapidly mastering technological innovations, deputy chairman of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Department Mustafa Aydin said during the Fintech Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

“The financial sector is rapidly mastering technological innovations. The growth in the use of smart devices and mobile internet over the past 10 years has stimulated the development of the financial sector,” he noted.

According to him, the digital revolution in the financial sector will continue to grow.

“We are also closely following and will continue to follow new developments in the digitalization era,” Aydin added.

To note, Baku is hosting Fintech Summit 2024 on May 15–16, 2024, under the title “New Trends in Banking and Financial Ecosystem: Innovative Solutions, FinTech, and Security."

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel