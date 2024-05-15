Initially 50 families to be relocated to Turshsu settlement in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 15. Media representatives visited the Turshsu settlement of Shusha district, the foundation stone of which was laid by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev a few days ago, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Media representatives were provided with information about the settlement.

Project manager Elnur Abdullayev stated that 50 families - 202 people will be resettled in the settlement at the initial stage.

“Turshsu settlement, which is part of the administrative territory of Shusha district, is located at an altitude of 1938 meters above sea level, on the 16th km of Shusha-Lachin road. The construction of 353 houses is envisaged on the territory of the settlement. The construction of a house for 50 families (202 people) will be completed by the end of October, and its occupancy is scheduled for the beginning of November. The issues regarding the number of rooms according to the number of families and their composition have been resolved. At the initial stage, the construction of 3 two-room houses, 29 three-room houses, 12 four-room houses, and 6 five-room houses is envisaged on the territory of the settlement," he noted.

