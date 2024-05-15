TAP ready to contribute to creating framework for facilitating biomethane transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is ready to contribute to creating framework for facilitating biomethane transport, Vugar Veysalov, TAP’s Head of External Affairs, said addressing the Belgrade Energy Forum, Trend reports.

He pointed out that TAP's potential full expansion will not only address security of supply challenges but also could contribute to advancing the EU's decarbonisation targets by facilitating the transportation of new volumes of hydrogen and other renewable gases in the future.

“Our ambition is to develop the asset for hydrogen transportation, initially in the form of a blend with natural gas. In 2021, an initial study on hydrogen readiness verified TAP’s capability to transport hydrogen blend in the future. Having invested in developing the necessary test facilities, we will conduct tests on our pipeline materials in an internationally recognized laboratory in 2024. We are working closely with our shareholders, key vendors, and the industry, as the investment in facility upgrades and the percentage of hydrogen to be transported will likely be developed incrementally over time to align with hydrogen market demands and comply with related market regulations,” noted Veysalov.

He noted that while hydrogen is distinctively different from natural gas, biomethane, classified as a biofuel, is similar to natural gas.

“We're very much involved with the national TSOs in Greece and in Italy to see, from an industry perspective, how to contribute to developing regulations and creating the framework that will facilitate transport of biomethane,” added Veysalov.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South Eastern European countries through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to Bulgaria, enhancing security of energy supplies in one more European country. TAP’s exits in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

