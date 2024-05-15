Russian peacekeepers made efforts to ensure peace, stability in Azerbaijani Karabakh - MoD

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Russian peacekeeping contingent made efforts to ensure peace and stability in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region during the period of the mission, Chief of the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Karim Valiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an event on the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, held in Khojaly city on May 15.

“Let me convey to you the sincere greetings of the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, on the occasion of the event dedicated to the completion of the mission of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Today, on this significant day, I would like to remind you that more than three years ago, under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, our country ended the 44-day second Karabakh war with complete victory and restoration of territorial integrity,” the official said.

Valiyev also reminded that, as a result of the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of Russia, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, a ceasefire regime was achieved, putting an end to the Karabakh conflict that had lasted for about 30 years.

"During the mission, the peacekeeping contingent fulfilled its tasks and responsibilities and made efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Karabakh economic region. In order to stop the ongoing provocations by illegal Armenian armed formations against the civilian population and to establish full control of Azerbaijan over the Karabakh economic region, local anti-terror measures were carried out in September 2023.

As a result of these measures, the activities of the separatist regime were completely terminated, and the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed formations were fully withdrawn from the country's territory. Considering the current situation, the top leadership of Azerbaijan and Russia made a decision to terminate the peacekeeping mission ahead of schedule.

Dear friends, today’s event is dedicated to the completion of your peacekeeping mission. I congratulate you on this occasion and express my gratitude for your courageous service for the benefit of peace and stability in the Karabakh economic region. I wish you success in your future activities,” he concluded.

