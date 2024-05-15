Azerbaijan supports startups to enter international markets - chairperson of agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Agency for Innovation and Digital Development supports local startups to enter international markets, chairperson of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Transport and Digital Development of Azerbaijan Inara Valiyeva said during the Fintech Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

“Access of local startups to international markets is very important. For this purpose, we create conditions for the presentation of these startups at various international forums,” she noted.

According to her, successful utilization of these opportunities means opening new outlets for them.

“One of our priorities is physical infrastructure. We are working on the creation and sustainability of innovation centers in Baku and the surrounding regions. For this, we are working together with the private sector. As the state support will be short-term, in the future, the private sector will treat them as businesses, ensuring their sustainability. At the first stage, it is planned to establish such centers in Ganja and Sumgayit, then transition to other regions will be carried out,” she added.

To note, Baku is hosting Fintech Summit 2024 on May 15–16, 2024, under the title “New Trends in Banking and Financial Ecosystem: Innovative Solutions, FinTech, and Security."

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel