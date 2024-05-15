Media reps become familiar with construction works on Khankendi-Shusha-Lachin highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Media representatives familiarized themselves with the work carried out on the Khankendi-Shusha-Lachin highway within the framework of the "In the Footsteps of the President" media tour, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The media representatives were provided with information on the work done.

An employee of the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan, Gazanfar Safarov, noted that the new road is 9.2 kilometers shorter than the current one.

"On the road of the second technical category with a total length of 34 kilometers, the width of the earth bed is 15 meters, and the width of each lane is 3.75 meters. The new road has been shortened by 9.2 kilometers as a result of eliminating tunnels and steep turns. Two bridges, four tunnels, and culverts will be constructed on the road.

Earthworks have been carried out at the entrance and exit portals of the first and third tunnels, with lengths of 440 and 1100 meters, respectively. The works in the second and fourth tunnels, with lengths of 540 and 300 meters, will begin soon," he added.

To note, construction works on the Khankendi-Shusha-Lachin highway are continuing at a rapid pace for completion at the end of next year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel