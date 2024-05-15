Azerbaijan's energy system to pick up green power from Zabukh SHPP (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Media representatives visited the small hydroelectric power plant (SHPP) "Zabukh" of Azerenerji OJSC within the framework of a media tour, which was inaugurated a few days ago in the Lachin district with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Representatives of the mass media were informed about Zabukh SHPP.

Deputy Head of the Technical Production Department of Azerenerji Mukhtar Mahmudov noted that 8–9 million kilowatt-hours of "green" energy will be produced at Zabukh SHPP with a capacity of 2.8 MW per year.

"The right Hakari River tributary Zabukh river hosts the power plant. This electricity is used for Lachin district energy usage. The country's energy grid will receive the rest. To link the facility into the energy system, additional substations and a 35 kV power transmission line were installed. The station joined the country's energy system's centralized SCADA system with a new optical cable line. Besides digital connection and disconnection, intelligent control, operational monitoring, and analysis, Baku supplied station administration. Given that the Zabukh river originates in the highlands and forms entirely in Azerbaijan, this station can be productive even in low-water seasons," he said.

The Azerenerji OJSC representative also shared information regarding the Zabukh River hydroelectric power project known as Garygishlag.

"The potential of electricity production here is 11–12 million kilowatt-hours. The generated electricity is transmitted to the energy system of the country. It is also consumed for the internal needs of the Lachin district. Ecoturbines are installed at both power plants, which regulate the norm of ecological flow in the river, and, in general, create conditions for maintaining 1.4 times more ecological flow. And if the river level drops, the ecoturbine automatically stops. Furthermore, due to the construction of new fish passages, as well as silt collection plants, the impact of these stations on the ecology is minimized," Mahmudov said.

