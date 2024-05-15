Azerbaijan invites Chinese companies to align with restoring liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Chinese companies have been invited to join restoration and reconstruction works in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

About 150 Chinese businesspeople attended a May 15 investment and trade cooperation event with Azerbaijan in Nanjing, China, where business collaboration presentations were displayed.

Azerbaijan's trade representative in China, Teymur Nadiroglu, emphasized the significant potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and China's Jiangsu Province in trade, investment, green energy, and agriculture. He briefed Chinese investors on Azerbaijan's appeal for business and investment.

Nadiroglu extended invitations to Chinese companies to participate in restoration and reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as to invest in the country's industrial parks and the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ).

As part of the investment and trade cooperation event, the Azerbaijan Trade House was inaugurated in Nanjing on May 15, and an agreement was signed with Huaian Baimahu Liquor Industry for the purchase of Azerbaijani products.

