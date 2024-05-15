Number of 5G users grows significantly over past years - Huawei official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Over five years, the number of 5G users has exceeded 1.5 billion, President of Huawei Carrier Business Group for Middle East and Central Asia Alex Xu said at the GSMA М360 Eurasia 2024 conference in Baku, Trend reports.

He highlighted that leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence is key to advancing the digital economy.

“Within just five years, the 5G user base has surpassed 1.5 billion, exceeding the adoption rate of its predecessor, 4G. Artificial intelligence is significantly driving advancements in cloud technology. The expansion of 5G is ongoing and expected to cover broader areas in the near future, emphasizing the need for a swift transition to cloud technology.

Our strategies are aligned with increased technology investment, as the future of 5G hinges on such funding. Projections suggest that by 2025, 86 percent of businesses will adopt artificial intelligence, underlining its critical role across various domains. We envision 2030 as the era of digital transformation, wherein technology will shape our future endeavors,” he added.

To note, the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 international conference is taking place in Baku, spanning from May 15 through May 16. This event gathers leading experts, regulators, heads of mobile operators, IT corporations, high-ranking politicians, and other participants. Baku is hosting the M360 Eurasia conference for the second time.

