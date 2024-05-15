World Bank appoints new country manager for Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Hugh Riddell has been appointed as the World Bank Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan, as announced today by the World Bank, Trend reports.

Based in Bishkek, Riddell will oversee the World Bank's activities in the country, which include engaging in policy dialogues with government officials, civil society, the private sector, and development partners. Additionally, he will be responsible for managing the World Bank country team and ensuring the successful implementation of the Country Partnership Framework.

Prior to his appointment, Riddell, a UK national, served in various roles within the World Bank since 2007, including positions in Washington, D.C., Afghanistan, and East Africa. He most recently served as the Country Manager for Malawi from July 2020 to April 2024. Before joining the World Bank, Riddell gained experience working with the United Nations, the European Commission, as well as in investment banking and journalism.

"I am excited to begin my role as the new World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic. I look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue regarding critical reforms, especially in the energy, water, and agriculture sectors. I will also focus on enhancing the World Bank’s robust partnerships with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic, development partners, and key stakeholders to implement our new five-year Country Partnership Framework and help the country achieve its ambitious development goals," said Hugh Riddell.